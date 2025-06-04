Alert For A Taste of Cuba Ham Croquettes For Soy and Sesame

by

An alert has been issued for A Taste of Cuba Ham Croquettes because they were made with soy and sesame, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase.

The frozen not ready to eat ham croquettes were produced on various dates in April and May 2025. The recalled product is 1.96 pound boxes containing “HAM CROQUETTES Las que si tienen el sabor cubano A TASTE OF CUBA CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN.” The expiration dates for this product that are stamped on the label are November 2025, December 2025, and January 2026.

The recalled product has the establishment number EST. 2725 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was sold to distribution locations in the state of Florida.

If you purchased this A Taste of Cuba Ham Croquettes product and you cannot consume sesame or soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.