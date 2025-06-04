Alert Issued For Organic Rancher Ground Beef For E. coli O157:H7

by

An alert has been issued for Organic Rancher Ground Beef for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. Anyone who eats this product when it hasn’t been fully cooked runs the risk of getting sick. There have been no confirmed reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The product was sold at Whole Foods Market retail locations nationwide.

The ground beef was produced on May 22 and May 23 2025. It is 1 pound vacuum-packed packages of Organic Rancher Organic Ground Beef 85% lean 15% fat. The use by or freeze by dates stamped on the package are 06-19-25 or 06-20-25.

This product has the establishment number EST. 4027 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that they shipped ground beef product that tested positive for the pathogen.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamiantion. You can throw the beef away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this ground beef, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.