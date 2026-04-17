Auricchio Gorgonzola Piccante Cheese Recalled For Listeria

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Auricchio Gorgonzola Piccante Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Les Ventes JVS.

The recalled cheese was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The recalled item is Auricchio Gorgonzola D.O.P Piccante cheese that is packaged in black 200 gram plastic containers. There is a picture of the cheese on a cheese board on the front label. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 004603 100787. And the code and best before date pairs are L 2595276A1 with Best Before Date 08/05/2026, and L 2595219A1 with Best Before Date 08/05/2026. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CFIA web site.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double wrapping or bagging the cheese so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.