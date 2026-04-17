by

Tiffany Sesame Wheat Cookies are being recalled because they contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tiffany Food Corporation of 2042 Pitkin Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

These cookies were sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is Tiffany Sesame Wheat Cookies that are packaged in 400 gram clear plastic bags. You can see the product through the packaging. Japanese characters are on the packaging in brown, white, and pink. Th4ere is no expiration date for this product. The UPC number is 6925332604198.

The recalls was triggered after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of peanuts in the cookies. They contain 40.3 parts per million of peanuts, which exceeds the limit of 10 parts per million.

If you bought these cookies and you cannot consume peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.