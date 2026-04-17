ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cube Recalled For Choking Hazard

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ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cube is being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The toy violates the small parts ban because it is intended for children under the age of three and the toys’ xylophone screws and clock hands can detach. The toy also violates the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the mallets have spherical ends, posing a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Shen Zhen Zhuoyuechaoqun Electronic Commerce Company, Ltd., doing business as Melofaver US, of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled toy was sold through Amazon from January 2026 to February 2026 for about $26.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CPSC web site.

The recalled item is ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cube. The toy consists of a multi sided wooden cube with different activities on each panel, 15 animal and people-shaped pieces, and a play mat with a farm image and a mallet. The cube’s top has a bead maze with metal wires and wooden beads that can be lifted to access internal storage. The side panels include a shape sorter, a xylophone, a learning clock, rotating gears, a farm animal puzzle, and felt flaps. “Model No. GLBB554” and the brand name are printed on the back of the toys’ box.

If you purchased this product, immediately take it away from children and contact Melofaver US for a full refund. You will be asked to destroy the toy by writing “recalled” on all sides of the multi-sided wooden cube and cutting the playmat in half. Send a photo of the destroyed toy to the company.