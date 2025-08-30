AquaStar Cocktail Shrimp Recalled For Radioactive Cs-137

by

AquaStar Cocktail Shrimp is being recalled because it may be contaminated with radioactive Cs-137, a man made radioisotope of cesium. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle, Washington.

This product was sold in Walmart stores in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. The shrimp was available for purchase between July 31, 2025 and August 16, 2025.

The recalled product is AquaStar Cocktail Shrimp that is packaged in a clear plastic 6 ounce tray with a red and white label. It was sold in the refrigerated section and has a 12 day shelf life with various best by dates. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 19434612191, and the Lot Codes 10662 5106, 10662 5107, 10662 5124, and 10662 5125 are printed at the bottom of plastic tray.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’;t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.