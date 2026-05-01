Specially Selected Vanilla Creme Brûlée Recalled For Glass Pieces

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Specially Selected Vanilla Creme Brûlée is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of glass pieces. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lactalis Canada of Toronto, Canada.

The recalled product was sold in the states of New York, Indiana, Florida, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, and Michigan at the retail level. The recalled item is Specially Selected Vanilla Creme Brûlée that is packaged in 3.6 ounce glass jars. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4099100342826. The best before or use by date for this dessert is May 9, 2026. And the product number on the label is 710298-4099100342826. There are 2,869 cases of this item included in this recall.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.