Recipe 7 Inch Pizza Pomo/Mozz Recalled in Canada For Plastic Pieces

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Recipe 7 Inch Psizza Pomo/Mozz is being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of plastic. This material poses a tooth injury, choking, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is MiMi Foods Products Inc.

This pizza was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the provinces of Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. The recalled item is Recipe 7 Inch Pizza Pomo/Mozz (tomato and cheese). It is packaged in containers that hold 33 pizzas each. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 10830718006370. The lot number for this product is 07625. And the best before date printed on the product label is September 13, 2026.

If you bought this pizza, do not eat it and do not serve it to others. You can throw it away in a secure trash or garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the pizza so other people can’t see it, or you can contact your distributor and arrange for a return of the pizzas and a full refund to your account.