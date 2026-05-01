Hemu Trading Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

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Hemu Trading Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hemu Trading of Los Angeles, California.

The mushrooms were sold to five direct account consignees located in the states of California, Florida, and Maryland. The recalled product is Hemu Trading Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 150 clear plastic package that has a black label with blue lettering. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8801234567893. And the lot code is 215. There are 1056 cases of this product included in the recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The mushrooms did test positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure garbage can, after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, especially if they were eaten uncooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.