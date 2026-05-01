Raw Farm Raw Cheddar E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Ends With 9 Sick

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The Raw Farm raw Cheddar E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has ended with nine sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those nine patients live in three states. The outbreak was actually linked to raw Cheddar cheese and raw milk from that farm. More than half of the illnesses in this outbreak were in children under the age of five. The cheese was recalled on April 7, 2026.

The case count by state is: California (7), Florida (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 1 to 28 years, with the median age of 2. Illness onset dates range from September 1, 2025 to February 20, 2026. Of the eight patients who gave information to public health officials, three have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 37.5%. One person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. Of the seven people who had information about what they ate before they got sick, all seven reported consuming Raw Farm dairy products.

Of the eight people interviewed, seven had brand information. One person drank raw milk but didn’t know the brand. Of the seven people who knew a brand, all reported consuming Raw Farm dairy products. In 2026, 5 people ate the raw Cheddar cheese. In 2025, two patients said they consumed Raw Farm raw milk.

The FDA conducted an inspection and collected samples at Raw Farm. One sample of Cheddar cheese tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. Whole genome sequencing showed that the E. coli from the cheese is a different strain than that from the sick people in this outbreak.

If you bought Raw Farm raw Cheddar cheese or raw milk, do not eat the cheese or drink the milk. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate the cheese or drank the milk and have been ill with the symptoms of E. coli or HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this Raw Farm raw Cheddar E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.