Atwater’s Cookie Tins Recalled For Pecans, Walnuts, Almonds

Atwater’s Cookie Tins are being recalled because the cookies were made with pecans, walnuts, and almonds that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those tree nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat these cookies. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Atwater’s of Baltimore, Maryland.

There are 197 cookie tins included in this recall. They were distributed from December 13, 2025 through December 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Towson, and Catonsville in Maryland at the retail level. The tins were also gifted to three wholesalers.

The recalled product is Atwater’s Cookie Tins that are packaged in a metal tin with a red and white plaid bow tied around it. The label “Atwater’s Cookie Tin” is on the bottom of the tin.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product containing almonds, pecans, and walnuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergens. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s labeling process.

If you bought these cookies and cannot consume almonds, pecans, and/or walnuts, do not eat them. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Do not donate the cookies.