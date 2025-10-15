Baklava and Baklava Cheesecake Recalled For Salmonella

by

Baklava and Baklava Cheesecake are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is linked to an ongoing investigation into a food born illness outbreak in that country. The notice did not state whether or not any illnesses are linked to these specific products. The recalling firm is Tzatziki doing business as 1966480 Ontario Limited.

These products were sold in the province of Ontario to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. The recalled Baklava is sold in a one tray package. There is no UPC number for this product. It was sold from September 16 up to and including September 29, 2025. There is no brand name for either product.

Also recalled is Baklava Cheesecake sold in one count containers. There is no UPC number for this item either. It was also sold from September 16 up to and including September 29, 2025. No picture of either product was included in the recall notice. And there was no mention of any expiration date or use by date.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw the Baklava and Baklava Cheesecake away in a secure trash can or dumpster, after firsts double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can contact the supplier who sold it two you for a full refund.

If you ate either of these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.