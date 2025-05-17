Blueberry Lemon Scones Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Blueberry Lemon Scones are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Hot Chocolatier – St. Elmo, LLC of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This item was sold at the retail level at one store in Tennessee. That store was not named. The recalled product is Blueberry Lemon Scones. They are bulk packed in bakery boxes. The products are sold at retail in pastry cases and are not individually labeled. Twenty-five of these scones are included in this recall.

If you bought these scones and are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first wrapping them or double bagging them so other people can’t get to them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.