Alert Issued For White Oak Pastures Ground Beef For Metal

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A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for White Oak Pastures Ground Beef for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking injury, and GI tract injury hazard. No confirmed reports of injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is White Oak Pastures of Bluffton, Georgia.

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase. The ground beef was produced on February 26, 2026. The recalled item is 1 pound plastic vacuum packed packages containing White Oak Pastures Grassfed Ground Beef.

The product has the establishment number EST 34729 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. On the back, the code 105761 is printed on the label, and the sell by date is 03/19/26. The ground beef was shipped to a distributor, and then to Mom’s Organic Markets retail locations in the states of Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C.

The recalls was triggered after the company received two complaints from consumers. Please check to see if you bought this ground beef. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the meat away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.