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Bakkavor Pizzas and Focaccia Bread are being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of metal fragments. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking injury, and GI tract injury hazard.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The firm discovered that the roasted tomatoes provided by one of their suppliers contained the metal. The recalling firm is Bakkavor of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. They were sold under the Bakkavor brand, Trader Joe’s brand, fresh & simple brand, and Frederik’s by Meijer.

The recalled items include Bakkavor Basil Pesto & Mozzarella Pizza that has packaged in a 13.9 ounce container. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 57919 00785 5. the lot number and use by date pairs for this product are Lot 20367483 and UB 6/29/26, Lot 20367483 and UB 6/30/26, Lot 20377537 and UB 9/4/26, and Lot 20377821 and UB 9/5/26.

Also recalled is Frederik’s by Meijer Slow Roasted Tomato & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in 13.75 ounce containers with UPC number 7 13733 88387 0 and lot number and use by date pairs Lot 20359045 and UB 4/27/26, Lot 20360217 and UB 4/28/26, Lot 20367746 and UB 7/3/26 & Lot 20373614 and UB 8/3/26. fresh & simple Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Focaccia in 13.75 ounce containers is recalled, with UPC number 8 50061 35318 4 with lot number and use by date pair Lot 20370988 and UB 7/19/26.

HT Traders Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Focaccia in 13.75 ounce containers is included in this recall. It was distributed by Harris Teeter. The UPC number for that product is 0 72036 95631 6 and the lot number and use by date pairs are Lot 20360340 and UB 5/1/26 and Lot 20368264 and UB 7/7/26.

Finally, Trader Joe’s Focaccia Bread Roasted Tomato & Parmesan, in 14 ounce containers, is recalled. The UPC number for this product is 0064 4358. The lot number and use by date pairs are Lot 20366937 and UB 7/26/26, Lot 20367144 and UB 7/27/26, Lot 20367326 and UB 7/28/26, Lot 20367484 and UB 7/29/26, Lot 20369659 and UB 8/11/26, Lot 20370576 and UB 8/13/26, Lot 20371292 and UB 8/18/26, Lot 20371619 and UB 8/19/26, Lot 20367326 and UB 8/20/26, Lot 20375535 and UB 9/14/26, Lot 20376542 and UB 9/27/26, Lot 20376732 and UB 9/28/26, Lot 20376925 and UB 9/29/26, Lot 20377124 and UB 9/30/26, Lot 20377366 and UB 10/1/26, Lot 20378027 and UB 10/6/26, Lot 20378264 and UB 10/7/26, Lot 20378471 and UB 10/8/26, Lot 20379131 and UB 10/11/26, Lot 20379267 and UB 10/12/26, Lot 20379723 and UB 10/13/26, Lot 20380072 and UB 10/14/26, and Lot 20380255 and UB 10/15/26.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.