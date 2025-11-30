Celebration Herbals Senna Herbal Tea Recalled For Salmonella

by

Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Organic Connections Ltd.

This tea was sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, and was also sold online. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CFIA web site.

The recalled product is Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea that is packaged in a 42 gram white box with pictures of the leaf and red and yellow flowers on the front. There are 24 tea bags in each package. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 28240 20182 9. The best by date is October 29, 2028, and the lot number is 251004.

If you purchased this tea, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you did drink this tea, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.