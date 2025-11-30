Aoun Tahineh Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Aoun Tahineh (sesame paste) is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Alimentation du Canada.

The tahini was sold in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Aoun Tahineh that was sold in two sizes. The first is in 400 gram jars. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 5 283000 905710 and the codes are 2026 DE 09; 0512L/THA. The second size is in 800 gram jars with the UPC number 5 283000 904980 and the codes 2026 DE 09; 0512L/THA. You can see more product photos at the CFIA web site.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after wrapping or double bagging it so no one can see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.