Charlevoix Mild Cheddar Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

Charlevoix Mild Cheddar Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Boss Dairy Farms.

The cheese was sold at the retail level in the state of Michigan only. The recalled product is Charlevoix Mild Cheddar Cheese that is packaged in 8 ounce plastic containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 850056642057. It is marked on the back with the lot number 13220025 and has the best by date of 10/20/26.

The recall was triggered when the company conducted routine tests and found the pathogen in one 8 ounce block of the mild cheddar cheese.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, especially if it was eaten right out of the package, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.