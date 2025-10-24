CR Says Protein Powders and Shakes Have High Lead Levels

by

Consumer Reports says that more than 2/3 of the protein powders and shakes they tested have high lead levels. In fact, they have more lead in a single serving than is safe to consume in a day – some by more than 10 times.

It’s been 15 years since Consumer reports has teated protein powders and shakes. These products have become a huge business, driving supplement sales. But some have high levels of toxic heavy metals.

Nearly all of the plant based products had elevated lead levels, but some were so bad that the experts caution against using them at all. A single serving of those powders had between 1,200 and 1,600% of the level of CR’s concern per lead, which is 0.5 micrograms per day. That is the California Prop 65 maximum allowable dose level, which has a wide safety margin and “is the most protective lead standard available,” according to Sana Mujahid, PhD, who oversees food safety research and testing at CR.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age and body weight. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, immune suppression, reproductive problems, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The lead in plant-based products were, on average, nine times the amount found in powders and shakes made with dairy proteins like whey, and twice as great as ones made with beef.

Consumer Reports says that these products can be used occasionally, and even those with the highest levels are not going to cause problems immediately. But you really don’t need these supplements, since the average American already gets plenty of protein in their diets. A 170 pound adult can get enough protein for the day by eating a cup of plain Greek yogurt and 3.5 ounces of chicken breast.

Two powders contained enough lead that CR’s experts say you shouldn’t consume them. They are Naked Nutrition’s Mass Gainer Powder with 7.7 micrograms of lead per serving. One serving of Huel’s Black Edition powder had 6.3 micrograms of lead. These powders had lead between 400 and 600% of the level of concern: Garden of Life’s Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein, and Momentous’ 100% Plant Protein.

Cadmium and inorganic arsenic were also found in some powders. Vega’s Premium Sport powder had enough cadmium in one serving to go over the daily level of concern. And Optimum Nutrition’s Serious Mass whey protein powder had 8.5 micrograms per serving of inorganic arsenic.

You can see more of the 23 products CR tested, along with the heavy metals they contained and the amount you should consumer eating, along with better choices for daily consumption. You can also read the responses of the companies that made these products.

Consumer Reports ends with this advice: Limit your exposure to lead. Look at the products you consume carefully and see if test results for heavy metals are available. Don’t believe that you need a lot of protein to be healthy or to lose weight. And choose whole foods such as eggs, beans, lentils, dairy, fish, poultry, and lean meats over protein-fortified products.