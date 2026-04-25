Kirkland Signature Madelines Recalled For Hazelnut and Soy

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Kirkland Signature Madelines are being recalled because they were made with hazelnut and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Costco Wholesale Corporation of Issaquah, Washington.

The Madelines were sold at the retail level in Costco stores in the states of California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Montana, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, and also in Puerto Rico. The recalled item is Kirkland Signature Traditional Madeleines that are packaged in a 12 count 18 ounce plastic clamshell container. The item number for this product is 2000012, and the UPC number that is printed on the product label is 000020000127. The pack date for these cookies was March 30, 2026, to April 6, 2026. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product and cannot consume hazelnuts, or tree nuts, or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the madeleines away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double wrapping or bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.