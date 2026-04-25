Autobrush Sonic Pro Kids Toothbrush Boxes Recalled For Battery

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Autobrush Sonic Pro Kids Toothbrush Boxes are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. The delivery boxes violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries because they contain a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. And the packaging does not have the required warning labels for products containing such batteries as required by Reese’s Law . If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date. The importer is Lander Enterprises LLC, doing business as Autobrush, of Miami, Florida.

The recalled product is Autobrush Sonic Pro Kids Toothbrush boxes that are used as packaging for delivery of children’s toothbrushes. The electric toothbrushes consist of a u-shaped mouthpiece and a plastic base with an animal’s face that matches the model’s name: Unity the Unicorn, Lenni the Lion, Harley the Hippo and Danny the Dino. The light-up, musical toothbrushes have a built-in timer and three brush settings and were sold with a USB cable, a magnetic plug, and decoration stickers inside a cardboard delivery box. The delivery box’s white tray has a speaker with a coin cell battery on the underside. And, “autobrush KIDS,” the toothbrush’s model name, and an animal image that corresponds to the model are printed on the box.

This product was sold online at TryAutobrush.com from March 2023 through December 2025 for between $85.00 and $90.00. The product was manufactured in China.

If you purchased this product, stop using the boxes for the toothbrushes immediately, take them away from children, and contact Autobrush for a $5.00 refund in the form of store credit. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with permanent market on the box and to send a photo of the marked box to the company. Then dispose of the box, remembering that button cell batteries are hazardous and should be disposed of or recycled according to your community’s waste procedures.