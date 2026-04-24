Shelter’s Choice Canine Milk Replacer Recalled For Vitamin D

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Shelter’s Choice Canine Milk Replacer is being recalled for both low and elevated vitamin D levels in some of the products. Two complaints of rickets have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Revival Animal Health of Orange City, Iowa.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may suffer from symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian. Low vitamin D levels can lead to rickets.

These items were sold nationwide online and also through retail pet stores. They are packaged in multiple sizes of stand up resealable bags and in 12 ounce jars. You can see more pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Shelter’s Choice Canine Milk Replacer. It was sold in 1 pound packages with UPC number 817160011087 and best by range 6/19/2026, 9/9/2026, 1/16/2027, and 11/14/2027; in 3.5 pound containers with UPC number 817160011070 and best by range 6/19/2026, 10/31/2026, 11/14/2027, and 1/20/2028; and in 8 pound containers with UPC number 817160011056 and best by range 6/19/2026, 9/9/2026, 11/14/2027, and 1/20/2028.

Breeder’s Edge Foster Care Canine Milk Replacer is also recalled. It is sold in 12 ounce containers with UPC number 817160010189 and best by range 7/11/2026, 8/15/2026, 9/9/2026, 4/3/2027, 5/1/2027, and 2/5/2028; in 18 pound containers with UPC number 817160011025 and best by date range 7/11/2026, 9/9/2026, 1/16/2027, 4/3/2027, 4/29/2027, 11/14/2027, and 1/20/2028. The 20 pound package has the UPC number 817160010172 and best by date 6/19/2026. Finally, the same product, packaged in 4.5 pound containers, is recalled. The UPC number is 817160010073 and the best by date range is 5/22/2026, 9/9/2026, 10/31/2026, 3/7/2027, 4/29/2027, 11/14/2027, and 2/5/2028.

If you purchased any of these products, stop feeding them to your dogs. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.