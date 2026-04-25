SpringFlower 5-in-1 Montessori Toy Set Recalled For Choking Risk

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SpringFlower 5-in-1 Montessori toy set is being recalled because it poses a choking hazard. The airplane shaped teething toy has tentacle ends that can cause choking. The toy also violates the teething toy provision of the mandatory standard for children’s toys. No injuries or incidents have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Shantou Ai Xing Trading Company, Ltd., doing business as SpringFlower, of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is SpringFlower 5-in-1 Montessori Toy Set. The model number for this item is SFTODD05IN1, which is printed n the bottom of the product packaging. The set comes with six stacking blocks, six stacking rings, five sensory balls, a shape sorting bin with four shapes, and an airplane shaped pull string toy with six colored tentacles.

This toy was sold online through Amazon from October 2023 through November 2025. It cost about $30.00. About 21,900 units of this toy were sold in the United States.

If you purchased this toy, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. You can contact SpringFlower for a free replacement part or refund. You will be asked to cut off all the tentacles from the airplane shaped teething toy, write the date and customer’s initials in permanent market on its base, and submit photos of the destroyed and marked airplane toy to the company. You can then throw the toy away.