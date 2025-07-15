Emek Pistachio Cacao Cream Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Emek Pistachio Cacao Cream is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is World Market of Alameda, California.

The product was distributed between June 11 through July 9, 2025. The item is packaged in clear glass jar with the date code etched on the top of the lid. The product is sold primarily in World Market retail stores located in the states of: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Lousiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin..

The recalled product is Emek Pistachio Cocoa Cream with Kadayif that is packaged in a 9.7 ounce clear jar with a green lid. The best before date is April 1, 2027. The batch number is 250401, and the UPC number is 8 69652 10130 1.

Of you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.