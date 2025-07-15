LLK Needle Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

LLK Needle Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is LLK Trading of Linden, New Jersey.

The recalled Needle Mushrooms were distributed to Bally Produce Corp. in Maspeth, New York, and then sold to DATANG SUPERMARKET INC. The recalled product is LLK Needle Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram plastic bag that is clear on the top, showing the mushrooms, with a blue bottom with printing in green and red. No UPC number or best by date were mentioned in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered when routine testing by the FDA revealed the presence of the pathogen in a sample of the mushrooms. Distribution of these mushrooms is suspended while the problem is being investigated.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.