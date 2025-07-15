Prep Chef Pulled Pork Recalled For Undeclared Soy, Fish, Eggs

by

Prep Chef Pulled Pork and Prep Chef BBQ Pulled Pork & Gouda Mac and Cheese Burrito Filling are being recalled because they were made with soy, fish, and eggs, three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product labels as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Roth Premium Foods of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Them ready to eat pulled pork and burrito filling products were produced between April 3 and July 9, 2025. The recalled products include:

16 ounce plastic trays containing “Prep Chef PULLED PORK WITH BBQ SAUCE” with “Best if used by” dates 7/10/25, 7/15/25, 7/24/25, or 7/31/25 and lot codes 025148, 025153, 5162, 5169, 5176, 5189, or 5190 printed on the label.

10 pound boxes containing two 5-lb. bags of frozen “Prep Chef BBQ PULLED PORK & GOUDA MAC AND CHEESE BURRITO FILLING” with USE BY dates 4/3/2026, 4/24/2026, 5/2/2026, 5/5/2026, 5/16/2026, 5/22/2026, 6/12/2026, 6/23/2026 or 7/3/2026 and lot codes 025093, 025114, 025122, 025136, 025142, 5163, 5171, or 5184 printed on the side of the box.

These items have the establishment number EST. 46046 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The barbecue pulled pork product was shipped to Hannaford grocery store locations in Maine and New York. The pulled pork burrito filling product was distributed to Jacksons gas station locations in Idaho for breakfast burrito products.

If you purchased either of these products and cannot consume soy, eggs, or fish, do not eaten it. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.