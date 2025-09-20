Enayat Farms Pistachio Raw Kernel Recalled For Salmonella

by

Enayat Farms Pistachio Raw Kernel is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is linked to an ongoing investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak in that country, although the recall notice did not state that there are illnesses specifically linked to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ehsan Foods Canada Ltd.

These pistachios were sold to hotels, restaurants, institutions, manufacturers, and at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Enayat Farms Pistachio Raw Kernel that is packaged in 10 kilogram containers. There is no UPC number stamped on the product label. The codes are Lot #5607 and the best by date of March 2027.

If you purchased these pistachios, do not eat them, and do not sell them or serve them to others. You can discard them in a secure trash can or dumpster, or you can return them to the distributor or store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these pistachios, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week to ten days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.