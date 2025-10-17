Evermore Surprise Eggs Recalled For Violating Lead Ban

by

Evermore Surprise Eggs are being recalled for violating the federal lead content ban. The tiny toy airplane inside the egg has levels of lead that exceed the ban numbers. The recalling firm is In Motion Design Inc., of Paramount, California. This toy was manufactured in China.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age and body weight.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time (weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can cause learning disorders, developmental defects, lower IQ, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. No adverse effects have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Evermore Surprise Eggs with yellow, pink, or green wrap. The eggs are gold and contain seven different toys including a toy airplane.

The toys were sold at 7-Eleven, Horizon, Speedway and Murphy stores nationwide from March 2025 through April 2025 for about $10.00. You can see more product pictures at the CPSC web site.

If you bought this product, take it away from children immediately. You can destroy the toy airplane, sent a photo to In Motion Design support, then dispose of the airplane in according with local and state law.