Pistachio Bar Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

Pistachio Bar is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during an investigation into a Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios. The recalling firm is Konscious Kitchen Inc.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. No pictures of this item was provided in the recall notice.

The notice did not say if this was a candy bar, cookie, or dessert. The recalled product is Pistachio Bar that was sold in variable size packages because it was clerk-served. It was sold from June 11, 2025, up to and including August 26, 2025 from these four locations in Ontario:

(1) Essence Bistro, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Unit 2, Vaughan

(2) Ketolibriyum, 911 Commissioners Rd. E, London

(3) Nature’s Emporium, 16655 Yonge St., Newmarket

(4) Nature’s Emporium, 8401 Weston Rd., Woodbridge

If you bought this item, do not eat it. If you froze it for later use, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.