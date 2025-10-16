Amy’s Kitchen Gluten Free Rice & Bean Burritos Recalled

by

Amy’s Kitchen Gluten Free Rice & Bean Burritos are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. The type of foreign material was not mentioned in the recall notice. Most foreign material in foods pose an injury or choking hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Amy’s Kitchen of Petaluma, California.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Amy’s Kitchen Gluten Free Bean & Rice Burritos that are packaged in a 5.5 ounce retail unit. This product is sold frozen. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 042272003525. The lot code is 30C1725, and the expiration date is 03/2027.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.