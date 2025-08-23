Firefly Safe & Green Fuel Recalled For Risk of Poisoning

by

Firefly Safe & Green Fuel Bottles are being recalled for risk of serious injury or death from poisoning for young children. These bottles violate multiple mandatory safety standards. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to ate in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Firefly Fuels Inc. of Sarasota, Florida.

The recalled product is Firefly Safe & Green fuel bottles that hold 32 ounces of fuel. The bottle is transparent with a white cap and nozzle applicator. The words “Firefly” and “Safe and Green” are printed in large green font, followed by “The One Fuel.” The label also states, “Non-Toxic,” “Readily Biodegradable,” “Odorless,” “Bright Flame,” and “Certified Kosher.” The fuel was sold at Amazon and at Firefly Fuel’s web site from August 2019 through May 2025 for about $20.00.

This product contains hydrocarbons, which must be in child resistant packaging according to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The bottles have a nozzle applicator which is not child resistant. Hydrocarbons get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and pulmonary damage, which can be fatal. In addition, the torch fuel violate the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is incorrectly labeled as “Non-Toxic.”

If you purchased this product, immediately remove the nozzle applicator from the bottle and reinstall the child-resistant closure that was included in the original packaging. If you no longer have the child-resistant closure, secure the bottle out of the sight and reach of children. Contact Firefly Fuel for a free corrected label to put on the bottle and a free replacement child-resistant lid.