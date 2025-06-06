Firehook Sea Salt Organic Crackers Recalled For Sesame

by

Firehook Sea Salt Organic Crackers are being recalled because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Firehook of Virginia.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. The item is Firehook Sea Salt Original Crackers that are packaged in a clear plastic clamshell. The best by date that is stamped on the label is 09/29/25. The UPC number for this product is 8 99055 00063 5.

The recall was triggered on May 30, 2025 when the company discovered that the product contained sesame. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s process. The wrong label was put on the product.

If you bought that product with that UPC number and best by date and you cannot eat sesame, don’t eat it. You can throw the crackers away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.