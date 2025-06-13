Floria Dried Apricots Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Floria Dried Apricots are being recalled because they contain undeclared sulfites. Anyone who is sensitive to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. The recall notice did not state how many milligrams of sulfites per serving were in this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Turkana Food of Kenilworth, New Jersey.

There are 352 cases of these apricots affected by this recall. They were sold at the retail level in these states: Florida, Kentucky, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, Missouri, and California.

The recalled product is Floria Dried Apricots that are packaged in 200 gram paper packaging with cling wrap overlay. The product packaging lot number 440090478-15-333 is on the bottom portion of the package. The UPC number that is on a sticker on the top side of the package is 2539560010. And the expiration date, on the bottom portion of the package, is 11/2026.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets revealed that the apricots contained sulfites that are not on the label.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to sulfites or have asthma, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.