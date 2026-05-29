SKS Copack Specialty Beverages Recalled For Salmonella Risk

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SKS Copack specialty beverages are being recalled for a possible Salmonella risk. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is SKS Copack of Cerritos, California.

These items were sold in these states: California, Utah, Idaho, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Washington, Oregon, Wisconsin, Nevada, Virginia, Connecticut, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Minnesota through cafes, restaurants, and direct delivery. You can see more pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

You can see the list of products, the item code, lot code, and best by date at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Matacha Green Tea 4/3#, Caramel Latte 4/3#, Horchata 4/3#, White Chocolate 4/3#, Milk Tea 15/3#, Dutch Mocha Capp 6/2#, Strawberry Soft Serve 10/2#, Pistachio Powder 5/3.5#, and Ube-Taro 10/2#, among others.

If you bought any of these SKS Copack specialty beverages products, do not consume them and do not serve or sell them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double wrapping or bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can contact your distributor to arrange for a return or refund.

If you did consume any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.