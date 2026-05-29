SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites Recalled For Peanut

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SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites are being recalled because the candy may contain peanut, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bazzini of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

This product was sold at the retail level nationwide. Some products were also provided as complimentary samples. The candy is individually wrapped bites sold in packages of different sizes.

The recalled products are all SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites. They include the product in 10ct/3.17 ounce, with case UPC number 10850034219780, bag UPC number 850034219783, and inner UPC number 850034219776. The best by dates are 12/20/2026, 12/22/2026, 12/23/2026, 12/26/2026, 12/27/2026, and 12/29/2026; and the lot codes are B15356, B15357, B15360, B15363, B25356, B25357, B25361, B25363, B35354, B35356, B35357, B35360, and B35361. The same product is packaged in 6ct/3.17 ounce containers with case UPC number 20850034219787, bag UPC number 850034219783, and inner UPC number 850034219776. The best by dates are 12/26/2026 and 12/27/2026, and the lot codes are B25361, B35360, and B35361.

Also recalled is the same product in 50ct/.53 ounces. The case UPC number is 10850034219773, the inner UPC number is 850034219776, the best by date is 12/23/2026, and the lot code is B15357. The Bites are also packaged in a 24ct/.53 ounce size, with case UPC number 850034219998, inner UPC number 850034219776, best by date 12/26/2026. and lot code B35360. The same product in 20 ct/.53 ounce size, for Easter, is also recalled. It has case UPC number 10865797000063, inner UPC number 850034219776, and best by dates 12/20/2026 and 12/22/2026. The lot codes are B15356, B25356, B35354, and B35356.

The same product in 4ct/3.17 ounce size is included. The case UPC number is B0DWBMVSBV, the bag UPC number is 850034219783, and the inner UPC number is 850034219776. The best by dates are 12/22/2026, 12/23/2026, 12/26/2026, 12/27/2026, and 12/29/2026. And the lot codes are B15356, B15360, B15361, B15363, B25356, B25357, B25363, B35356, and B35357. Finally, the Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites/Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups in 32 count size (Shipper) is recalled. The case UPC number is 00850034219936, the bag UPC number is 850034219783, and the inner UPC number is 850034219776, and the best by dates are 12/22/2026, 12/23/2026, 12/26/2026, 12/27/2026, and 12/29/2026. The lot codes are B15356, B15360, B16041, B16042, B25263, B25344, B25350, B35357, B35360, and B35361.

The recall was triggered when a customer allegedly found peanut butter containing products in the 3.17 ounce 10 count package. If you bought these products and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can, or you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.