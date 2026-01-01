Gold Star Recalls Human, Pet Foods Stored in Insanitary Conditions

by

Gold Star is recalling human and pet foods that were stored in insanitary conditions, with the presence of rodent and avian contamination. Anyone who handles or eats these products could become seriously ill due to pathogens that those animals carry. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Gold Star Distribution of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

There are many hazards with rodent feces, including hantavirus, Salmonella, and Leptospira. Both people and pets can become ill with these pathogens.

The recalled products were distributed to grocery stores and markets in the states of Minnesota, North Dakota, and Indiana, including to the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, and Eden Prairie in Minnesota, Fargo in North Dakota, and Indianapolis in Indiana. You can see the long list of stores at the FDA web site.

The recall does not cover products that were frozen or refrigerated that were shipped directly to retail and convenience stores by the distributor or manufacturer.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the product UPC numbers and SKU numbers. Some include Dole Pineapple Slices, Jif Peanut Butter, Pringles Cheddar Cheese, Cream of Wheat, M O M Natural Quick Oats, Quaker Yellow Corn Meal, Bamiyan Basmati Rice, Kelloggs Raisin Bran Crunch, Manchurian Cup Chicken, Ramen Shrimp Lime Chili, Lifesaver Orange Mint, Skittles Mash Up Bags, Saltine Crackers, Domino Sugar, Sour Patch Grape Bags, Dove Milk Chocolate, Heinz 57 Sauce, Chef Boy Beefaroni, Meow Mix Beef & Salmon, Friskies Indoor Delights, and Purina Dog Chow, among others.

Please look at the list of foods and products carefully. If you bought any of them, do not eat them, use them, or feed them to your pets. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash the area where the products were stored, and your hands, with soap and water after handling them.