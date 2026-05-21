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A southeast Utah Salmonella outbreak in Carbon County is being investigated by the Southeast Utah Health Department, according to news reports. No food, restaurant, beverage, or any other source of the pathogen has been identified yet.

The health department is asking people who live in the area to fill out a survey, even if they aren’t sick. This can help public health officials zero in on a possible cause for these illnesses. The survey is confidential. Officials may contact you with more questions to help solve this outbreak and prevent more people from getting sick.

In recent months, there have been Salmonella outbreaks linked to cantaloupe, two outbreaks linked to moringa powder, (Rosabella and Live It Up and Why Not), three from shell eggs (August Farms, Country Eggs, and Vega Farms), Metabolic Meals delivery service, cucumbers, Emek Pistachio Cream, and Chetak Deep Frozen Beans. There is no indication that this outbreak is linked to any of these products. This list demonstrates that any food can be contaminated with pathogens, either during harvest, transport, development, or packaging.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually begin 6 to 72 hours after eating food or drinking something contaminated with the pathogen, but sometimes the incubation period can be up to a week. People usually suffer from a fever, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you live in Carbon County in Utah, or live in that same area, and you have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor for a diagnosis and help. You may be part of this outbreak.