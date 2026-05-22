Whole Foods Minestrone Soup Recalled For Undeclared Shrimp

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Whole Foods Minestrone Soup is being recalled because it may contain shrimp, or shellfish, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to shrimp could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kettle Cuisine of Lynn, Massachusetts.

The soup was sold in Whole Foods retail stores in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C. It was also sold nationwide through online sales on Amazon and the Whole Foods web site. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the FDA web site.

The recalled product is Whole Foods Minestrone Soup that is packaged in a 24 ounce clear plastic cup. The lot code on the label is 1762181. The use by date, which is printed on the top rim of the cup, is 05/27/26. And the UPC number, 099482502065, is printed on the back label.

The recall was triggered when someone in the store found that a single cup of soup contained the wrong product and that the soup in the cup contained shrimp.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to shrimp, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.