The Kebab Shop E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak in California Sickens 9

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The Kebab Shop E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in California has sickened at least nine people, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). That restaurant’s beef kofta (seasoned ground beef kebabs) is the source of this pathogen. The restaurant is cooperating with public health officials and has stopped serving that dish at all of their locations as of May 18, 2026.

The restaurant chain is located in northern and southern California. The pathogen is Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7 (STEC) that can cause serious health problems.

As of May 19, 2026, there are nine sick people in this outbreak. Illness onset dates range from March 27 through April 30, 2026. Six of the patients are children. Five patients have been hospitalized, and two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. No one from any other state is linked to this outbreak.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who successfully represented many clients in STEC and HUS cases, said, “This particular infection is very dangerous, especially to children. HUS is more common in children and can cause serious complications, including stroke and kidney failure. We are glad that public health officials have identified the source and hope that no one else gets sick.”

Public health officials have interviewed patients, and concluded that grilled ground beef kofta is the likely source of the outbreak. The risk of exposure to this product is not ongoing. Traceback investigations have found that the implicated ground beef was only sold to the Kebab Shop.

If you ate beef kofta from any location of The Kebab Shop and have been sick with the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection or HUS, see your doctor; you may be part of this outbreak. This is also a good reminder that ground beef should be cooked to 160°F as measured by a reliable and accurate instant read thermometer. Ground beef cooked less than well done will always be a health risk.