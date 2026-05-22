Birch Benders Sweet Potato Pancake Mix Recalled For Egg

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Birch Benders Sweet Potato Pancake Mix is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hometown Food Company of Chicago, Illinois.

This item was sold nationwide through grocery, natural food retailers, and online channels. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the FDA web site.

The recalled product is Birch Benders Sweet Potato Pancake Mix that is packaged in 12 ounce pouches. A drawing of the completed pancakes is on the front of the package inside a red panel. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 1000156076 8. The lot code is 5 265. And the best if used by date is March 24, 2027. You can find the lot code and best by date on the back of the package above the nutrition information. No other Birch Bender or Hometown Food Company products are affected by this recall.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.