Goodles Pastas Recalled For Undeclared Milk and Cashews

Goodles Pastas are being recalled because one may contain milk and one may contain cashews that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There have been six allergic reactions for cashews and two reported allergic reactions for milk. The recalling firm is Gooder Foods of Santa Cruz, California.

The recalled products include Goodles Vegan is Believing’ Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals for undeclared milk that is packaged in 5.25 ounce boxes. The lot codes and best by date pairs for this product are 09725N and Jul-7-2026, 09825N and Jul-8-2026, 09925N and Jul-9-2026, 10025N and Jul-10-2026, and 10125N and Jul-11-2026. The UPC number is 850031990074. You can see the picture of this product at the FDA web site.

Also recalled is Goodles Here Comes Truffle Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells for undeclared cashews that is packaged in 6 ounce boxes. The lot code and best by date pairs are 10125 N and Jul-11-2026, 10425 N and Jul-14-2026, and 10525 N and Jul-15, 2026. and the UPC number for this item is 850031990159.

These Goodles Pastas were sold nationally to wholesale distributors and operators and online between April 29, 2025 and August 5, 2025. The issue was discovered and the recall triggered through consumer feedback.

If you bought these products and cannot consume the allergens listed, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.