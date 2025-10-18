Haetae Cinnamon Powder Recalled For High Lead Levels

by

Haetae Cinnamon Powder is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Haitai Inc. of Cerritos, California.

The FDA has zero tolerance level for lead for children between 0 to 6 years old. And there is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age and body weight.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time (weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can cause learning disorders, developmental defects, lower IQ, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

This product was sold at the retail level nationwide. The recalled product is Haetae Cinnamon Powder that is packaged in a square clear plastic bottle so you can see the cinnamon. The label is a medium brown color with undertones of orange and red. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 20914 81415 9. And the best by date is 02/09/25.

If you bought this cinnamon, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.