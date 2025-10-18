Kenz Henz Eggs Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Kenz Henz Eggs are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these eggs. The recalling firm is Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, Texas.

These eggs were sold at the retail level in Houston, Texas. The recalled product is Kenz Henz Grade AA Large Eggs that are packaged in a 12 count carton. The UPC number that is stamped on the carton is 86949400030. A Julian date of 241 (Aug 30) to 244 (Sep 2) and 246 (Sep 4) to 247 (Sep 5) along with a best by date of 10/11 to 10/14 and 10/16 to 10/17 is stamped on the side.

The FDA initiated an inspection at Black Sheep Egg Company’s egg processing facility and collected environmental samples. Forty of those samples were positive for Salmonella. There is no information at this time to suggest that this firm is the source of an ongoing outbreak.

If you purchased these eggs, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these eggs, especially if they were undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.