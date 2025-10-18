Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Recalled For Egg

by

Publix Rich & Creamy French Vanilla Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain eggs, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Publix of Lakeland, Florida.

This ice cream was sold in Publix stores in these states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida, except for stores in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Sarasota. Publix locations in Virgina and North Carolina are not affected by this recall.

The recalled product is Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream and is packaged in a half gallon container. The lid is deep green in color, with a picture of the ice cream and printing in white. The issue is that this product may contain a Rich & Creamy French Vanilla Ice cream with a French Vanilla lid.

The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 41415 03043. The best by date on the label is June 19, 2026 A.

If you bought this product and can’t consume eggs, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.