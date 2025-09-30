Harvest Cuts, Fresh & Finest Cut Cantaloupe Recalled For Listeria

by

Harvest Cuts and Fresh & Finest cut cantaloupe is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Wholesale Produce Supply of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The fresh cut cantaloupe products were sold to distributors in the states of Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, who may have distributed the items into other states under the “Harvest Cuts” and “Fresh & Finest” brands through traditional grocery stores. The cantaloupe was sold in cantaloupe-only packages, and was also sold in containers that include other fruits, such as other melons, and other fruits.

These items were packaged in traditional plastic clamshell containers and mixed containers. Please look at the items listed in the photo above which names the products, the package size, the UPC number, and the lot number.

The recall was triggered because of routine sampling program conducted but he company. Wholesale Produce Supply has suspended production and distribution of these lots as they investigate what caused the problem.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.