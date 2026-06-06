El Ranchero Salmonella and Campylobacter Outbreak in NC

by

An El Ranchero Salmonella and Campylobacter outbreak in North Carolina has sickened at least six people, according to a press release from the Toe River Health District (TRHD), which is located in Ledger, North Carolina. Four people who live in Mitchell county and two who live in Vancey county have been diagnosed with Salmonella infections. Some of these people have also been diagnosed with Campylobacter infections.

The health department states that they have been in contact with all of these patients, and will not share any more information about them. That means we will not know the patient age range, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. Apparently illnesses started on or after May 18, 2026.

That restaurant is located at 2o3 Locust Street in Spruce Pine. Public health officials have determined that the restaurant is the source of the illnesses. TRHD Registered Environmental Health Specialists, along with the North Carolina Division of Public Health, have conducted an inspection and follow up at the restaurant. They found sanitary condition violations. Officials are working with the restaurant to protect the public’s health.

The press release did not state whether they were looking at food as a possible source, or a sick restaurant worker. If you ate food or drank beverages from that restaurant on or after May 18, 2026, and are sick with the symptoms of a Salmonella infection or a Campylobacter infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.

Even if you didn’t get sick and ate at that restaurant after May 18, please contact TRHD. They are planning to send a survey to all people who provide their email address to try to narrow down the suspected cause of this outbreak.