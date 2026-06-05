FDA Adds Info To The Clover Hill Dairy Ricotta Listeria Outbreak

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The FDA is adding information to the Clover Hill Dairy ricotta Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. This outbreak has sickened at least eight people in three states, hospitalized seven, and killed one person who lived in Maryland. The cheese is called requesón cheese.

The case count by state is: Maryland (3), New York (2), and Virginia (3). Sick people’s samples were collected on dates ranging from March 6, 2023 to May 9, 2026. Of eight people who gave information to public health officials, seven were hospitalized. The age range is from 16 to 81 years.

On May 13, 2026, the Suffolk County Health Department notified the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets of two related Listeria illnesses from the same family who had bought food from a retailer in Brentwood, New York.

The next day, Agriculture and Markets officials confirmed that both of those patients had consumed requesón cheese purchased at that retailer. Investigators tested five cheese samples from that store. One sample of requesón that had been repacked tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Whole genome sequencing showed that the bacteria in that cheese sample was a genetic match to the bacteria from the patients.

On May 27, 2026, Agriculture and Markets officials conducted an inspection at the retailer’s cheese distributor, who said that Clover Hill Dairy of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was the manufacturer. A sample that was collected from an unopened 18 pound sealed bucket of requesón cheese also tested positive for Listeria. Whole genome analysis on that sample is pending.

The Maryland Department of Health suspended the Dairy’s operating license, issued a consumer advisory, and is conducting a follow up evaluation in cooperation with that facility.

If you bought that cheese, which may have another brand name or have other flavors such as jalapeño, do not eat it. The cheese should have the Manufacturer Permit number 24-128. If you aren’t sure if you purchased ricotta from the dairy, throw it away anyway.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the more severe form of this illness, for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.