Hanford Jack Cabernet Jack Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

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Hanford Jack Cabernet Jack Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fagundes Old World Cheese of Kings County, California.

The recall was triggered when the California Department of Food and Agriculture sampled and tested the cheese and the pathogen was found. The sample was collected at the Fagundes Old World Cheese manufacturing and packaging facility. The finding was confirmed on June 3, 2026.

The recalled product is Fagundes Old World Cheese Hanford Jack Cabernet Jack Cheese that is sold in varying weights of about 1/2 to 1 pound wedges. The wedges are packaged in clear plastic wrapping marked on the back with the lot code 031226, a “packed on” date of 05/06/26, and a “sell by” date of 5/05/27. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.