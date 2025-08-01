Health Alert For Schnucks Tortellini Pork & Beef For Allergens

by

A health alert is being issued by the USDA for Schnucks Tortellini Pork & Beef for soy and sesame, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. The issue is that the package may actually contain pork and beef toasted ravioli, which was made with soy and sesame.

Anyone who cannot eat soy or sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for sale. The recalling firm is P.E. & F, doing business as Dimare’s Specialty Foods of St. Louis, Missouri.

The frozen product was produced on May 27, 2025. It is 16 ounce bags of Schnucks Tortellini Pork & Beef. The best by date of 05/27/2026 is printed at the top of the bag. This item has the establishment number EST. 13051 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to a Schnucks distribution center in Missouri and then distributed to store locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

The recall was triggered when the firm told FSIS that their sole consignee received a consumer complaint that there was a ravioli product in the bag labeled as tortellini.

If you bought this product, and are allergic to soy and/or sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.