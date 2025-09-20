Health Alert For Trader Joe’s Turkey Gobbler Wrap For Listeria

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Trader Joe’s Turkey Gobbler Wrap for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase. The firm is WCD Kitchen – Minooka of MInooka, Illinois.

This ready to eat turkey product was produced on September 20, 2025. The recalled product is a 10 ounce clear plastic clamshell package containing Trader Joe’s Turkey Cobbler Wrap. The best by date that is printed on the product label is September 16, 2025 (even though the picture shows September 21, 2025).

This item has the establishment number P-1644 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to Trader Joe’s locations nationwide. The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the establishment notified FSIS that food contact surfaces associated with this wrap sandwich tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. If you froze this product for later consumption, do not eat it; freezing does not destroy the Listeria pathogen. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you did eat this wrap sandwich, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.